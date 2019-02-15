Elizabeth Warren to speak in Las Vegas this weekend

Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit Las Vegas Friday as part of a seven-state tour about one week after declaring her candidacy for presidency in the 2020 election.
Warren, who announced her bid for the position at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts, will speak Sunday at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas before heading to Los Angeles Monday. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Her campaign website outlines her support for rebuilding the middle class and ending corruption in Washington. Warren has also voiced support for a Medicare for All proposal, which would bring single payer health care to the U.S. health system.
To attend her event, RSVP at https://elizabethwarren.com.
