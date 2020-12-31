Employment agency had 3 weeks to pay 9,000 gig workers. Did it?

Earlier this month, Washoe County Judge Barry Breslow found the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in contempt of a July 22 court order.

Gig workers gather with signs along E. Washington Ave. to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After filing for jobless benefits in May and waiting months for payment, Las Vegan Lloyd Krieger finally got paid this week.

All it took was a protracted legal fight and a court order.

“I’m just frustrated,” said Krieger, an independent contractor who was paid $14,565 Tuesday. “I didn’t question the amount because I was just shocked that they gave me the money at all. It’s about 25 weeks to 30 weeks of pay since July, about $500 a week.”

Earlier this month, Washoe County Judge Barry Breslow found the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in contempt of a July 22 court order that mandated the state to pay gig workers who filed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and had been receiving benefits but saw them stopped without without notice.

On Thursday, Breslow is set to hold a status hearing to determine whether DETR followed through on the court’s Dec. 24 deadline to pay more than 9,000 jobless claims.

The hearing comes months after a lawsuit was brough by plaintiff attorney Mark Thierman, who said the state had an obligation to follow the order and failed to pay PUA claimants.

“They didn’t take your order seriously,” Thierman told the judge in early December.

Krieger, who is among the 9,000 Nevadans affected by DETR’s “stop-start” claims, said he found out on Friday, Dec. 18, at 6:43 p.m. that he was getting paid.

In an internal message titled “Requalification per court order,” the agency told Krieger that, “Your disqualification has been reversed per court order, further review can occur at a later time,” according to documents shared with the Review-Journal.

And while Krieger is glad that DETR is paying out his claim, he says it shouldn’t take a court order for DETR “to do its job.”

Through the week ending Dec. 19, a total of 779,503 PUA initial claims have been filed. Nevada has sent out nearly 384,000 PUA ineligibility claim determination notices in two separate batches since October, amounting to nearly half of all claims filed in the program.

“If I knew that I would have all this trouble from the beginning, I wouldn’t have applied,” said Krieger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

