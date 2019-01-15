Entrance fees allow Lake Mead, Red Rock to restore some services

Restrooms are again being cleaned and trash picked up at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement Act funds generated by fees previously collected at the entrance gates.

The trash can at the start of the Railroad Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area is overflowing with garbage as trash service has not been taking place during the partial government shutdown. Other dumpsters in the park at the Boulder Beach Campground and at the trail head, however, are not full. (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced plans Monday to tap into its recreation fee revenue to restore “basic visitor services.”

Using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement Act funds generated by fees previously collected at the entrance gates, furloughed National Park Service maintenance crews are being brought back to clean restrooms and pick up trash within the popular 1.5 million acre recreation area east of Las Vegas.

Roads, lookouts, trails and boat launch ramps at Lake Mead have remained open since the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history began more than 23 days ago.

Some lodging, dining and other services offered by private contractors also have continued, but the visitor centers and fee stations are closed and ranger programs and park-run special events have been cancelled.

The redirected recreation funds also allowed employees from the Southern Nevada Conservancy, formerly known as the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association, to return to work at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Jan. 6, according to Executive Director Andy Hart.

The conservancy is a nonprofit organization that is contracted with several federal agencies to provide visitor and recreational services at five public lands sites in Nevada.

Red Rock is the largest site the conservancy manages, Hart said. The park visitor center and gift shop are open again. Trash and bathroom services have also resumed.

“It’s these types of participation that allow us to provide the best possible visitor experiences,” Hart said.

The shutdown has resulted in overflowing trash cans and toilets at many of the nation’s parks, but some sites also have experienced high-profile cases of vandalism. At Joshua Tree in California, for example, several of the park’s namesake plants were cut down by visitors who wanted to illegally drive into areas that are closed to vehicles.

Lake Mead is one of several park sites nationwide to tap into recreation funds to restore some services, though the wisdom and even the legality of using that source of money have been questioned by some park advocates and critics.

The latest information on accessibility and available services at Lake Mead can be found on the park’s website at nps.gov/lake.

