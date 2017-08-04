Ex-Las Vegas councilman behind efforts to repeal Nevada tax

Nevada state controller Ron Knecht and former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers want voters to decide if the state’s commerce tax should continue or be repealed.

Through a political action committee, Repeal the Commerce Tax Inc., hope to put a measure on the 2018 ballot that would ask Nevada voters to repeal the commerce tax passed by the Legislature in 2015.

The petition was filed this week with the Nevada Secretary of State, an initial step before gathering signatures need to put a measure on the ballot.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval spearheaded passage of the commerce tax as part of a push to better fund and reform public education in Nevada.

The commerce tax applies to Nevada businesses with gross revenues that exceed $4 million annually. If the referendum is approved, the commerce tax could not be changed or repealed without a vote by Nevada residents.

If voters reject the referendum, the commerce tax will be eliminated. The petition estimates that will result in a net loss to the state of $102 million for the 2018-2019 state fiscal year. That figure is based on the state budget.

The petition notes that this would require the governor and Legislature to take steps to make up the difference in the biannual state budget, which could include spending cuts, other tax increases or using the state reserves.

Knecht is the president of the PAC, and Beers is the secretary and treasurer.

