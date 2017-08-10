Ex-Las Vegas councilman Bob Beers to run for state treasurer

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers will run for state treasurer in the 2018 election.

CARSON CITY – Former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers will run for state treasurer in the 2018 election.

“I’m planning on it,” Beers, a Republican, told the Review-Journal on Thursday. “There’s a vacancy. The treasurer’s not running again.”

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, also a Republican, has expressed an interest in running in the GOP primary for governor in 2018 instead of seeking a second term as treasurer. Attorney General Adam Laxalt also expected to enter the GOP primary for governor.

“I am well qualified for it given my CPA license, a few years in the Legislature and a few years on the City Council, so I’ve been around,” Beers said.

Beers, 57, served in the Assembly from 1998 to 2004 and the state Senate from 2004 to 2008. He was in the Las Vegas City Council from 2012 to 2017.

