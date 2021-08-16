Ex-Nevada AG Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate

The Sunday filing with the Federal Election Commission confirms the former attorney general’s long-expected bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Laxalt is a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has filed to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Sunday filing with the Federal Election Commission further confirms Laxalt’s long-expected bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

If there was any doubt about whether Laxalt would run, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas erased it at a political fundraiser in Northern Nevada on Saturday.

“Right now, the Democrats are in charge in Washington, but we’re gonna change that come 2022, and that change starts right here in Nevada when Adam Laxalt sends Cathy Cortez Masto packing home for Nevada,” Cotton said at the Laxalt-sponsored Basque Fry in Gardnerville.

Laxalt, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, made no reference to his expected candidacy at the event, but Cotton said the former attorney general would probably have an “exciting announcement in the days ahead.”

