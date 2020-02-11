Ex-Nevada lieutenant governor, Reno mayor Bob Cashell dies at 81

Bob Cashell served as mayor of Reno from 2002 to 2014, during which he oversaw the construction of several major projects.

In this Sept. 17, 2011 file photo Reno Mayor Bob Cashell speaks at a news conference in Reno, Nev. Cashell, a former Reno mayor, state university regent, lieutenant governor and longtime casino owner was remembered Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, for his personality and his legacy of development in northern Nevada city he adopted more than 50 years ago. Cashell died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center with family members at his side, longtime friend and publicist Jim Bauserman told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He was 81. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2011 file photo Reno Mayor Bob Cashell listens during a press conference following the crash of a vintage World War II-era fighter plane at the Reno Air Races in Stead, Nev. Cashell, former Reno mayor, state university regent, lieutenant governor and longtime casino owner was remembered Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, for his personality and his legacy of development in northern Nevada city he adopted more than 50 years ago. Cashell died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center with family members at his side, longtime friend and publicist Jim Bauserman told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He was 81. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

RENO — Bob Cashell, a former Reno mayor and Nevada lieutenant governor, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 81.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart to learn of the passing of Mayor Bob Cashell,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality. He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest. We all love you, Cash, and will miss you more than you ever know.”

Cashell served three terms as mayor of Reno from 2002 to 2014, during which he oversaw and supported the construction of the Reno Aces baseball stadium in downtown Reno, a new City Hall and other projects.

Originally from Longview, Texas, Cashell and his wife Nancy moved to Nevada in 1964.

He got his start in state politics after he was elected to the Board of Regents in 1979, where he served as chairman during his first and only term. In 1982, he was elected as the state’s lieutenant governor as a Democrat before switching his party registration to Republican shortly after taking office in 1983. He served alongside Gov. Richard Bryan, where the two helped create the Nevada Commission on Economic Development and Nevada Commission on Tourism. Cashell would go on to serve as chair of both.

He was also a prominent businessman during his 50-plus years in Northern Nevada. He worked as the chairman of the hotel, casino and resort management company Cashell Enterprises. In 1967, he bought a truck stop on the road between Reno and Truckee, California that he renamed Boomtown Reno and transformed into a resort casino.

“He was a true Nevada icon. As a local business leader and dedicated public servant, Bob was an inspiration to many in our community and his lifetime of contributions to the Silver State will certainly leave a lasting legacy,” Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei said in a statement. “This is a great loss for Nevada and my thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace my friend.”

