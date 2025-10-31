Failed legislation addressing Strip court program could come back in special session

Although the governor’s crime bill failed in June, language related to the Resort Corridor Court could be brought to legislators in a special session.

The Nevada Legislature flag flies above the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd session of the Legislature in Carson City on June 1, 2025. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced in early October that he intended to call the Legislature back for a special session in the coming months. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Resort Association turned to the Legislature after judges elected to end a controversial court program aimed at offenders on the Strip.

Critics say the now-defunct Resort Corridor Court targeted homeless people on the Strip and gave casinos special treatment. Proponents argue that the court was needed to address repeat offenders in the area. The program coincided with a rise in order-out orders, which banned criminal defendants from the Strip for up to a year.

A push for legislation related to the Resort Corridor Court failed in June after an amendment was inserted into the governor’s crime bill on the last day of the 2025 regular session. But officials who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal said they expect the topic to be part of an upcoming special session, announced by Gov. Joe Lombardo in October, though no date has been set.

The failed amendment stopped short of requiring Las Vegas Justice Court to bring back the program. But it would have affirmed Clark County’s right to designate a corridor where crime “poses a significant risk to public safety and the economic welfare of this State,” and affirmed judges’ power to ban people from the area.

“I don’t think we want to cross over into telling the judicial branch what they can do, but I think it’s very important that they have this tool,” said Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association.

Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge signed a letter with Valentine supporting the amendment during the last session. Pappageorge said in a recent interview that the union is still in favor of the Resort Corridor Court returning because of casino workers’ safety concerns.

He acknowledged the constitutional rights to free speech and assembly on public sidewalks within the resort corridor.

“At the same time, we have to have common sense here about safety on the Strip,” he said.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, told legislators in June they were being asked to sell their constituents’ “liberty and constitutional rights at the behest of interests by the resorts.”

In a recent interview, Haseebullah said there still appears to be bipartisan interest in the court.

“It seems as if when the resorts tell legislators jump, they jump,” he said. “But it would be nice if legislators consider the impact on people, especially vulnerable people, before they feed folks into the criminal legal system.”

The failed amendment also called for reporting of criminal data, which Valentine said was essential to understanding the effectiveness of the program. The bill would have required reporting on offenses, sentencing information and judges who oversaw the cases. It explicitly stated that the location of offenses should not be reported.

Valentine said any future legislation should include similar reporting requirements, while excluding information on locations.

“I would think that it would be a disadvantage to have data that inferred certain locations were more unsafe than others,” she said. “I think the businesses are very concerned about what that might look like.”

Legislators had questions when the amendment was introduced to them.

Assemblymember Cecelia González said she wanted to have more context about the data being used to justify the Resort Corridor Court.

“It sounds like we don’t know that this is an effective way to deal with this,” González said.

