Favorites lead in Nevada Senate primary races

It looks as though there will be no major upsets in the state Senate primaries, with all of the candidates who lead the races being the ones who were endorsed by party caucuses.

Senate District 8

In the race for the seat held by Republican-turned-Independent Sen. Patricia Farley, former Democratic Assembly Marilyn Dondero Loop was leading with 69 percent of the vote, while on the Republican side former Assemblywoman Valerie Weber held a slight lead over former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer by a margin of 43 percent to 35 percent.

Farley was elected to the seat in 2014, but switched to Independent after the 2016 election and caucused with Democrats during the 2017 Legislature.

Republicans attempted and failed to recall Farley last year, coming up short of the signature total needed to force a recall election.

Senate District 9

The seat is considered a true swing district, with voter registration slightly favoring Democrats, but the seat was held by Republican Becky Harris for the previous four years. Harris did not seek re-election after being appointed as chairwoman to the Nevada Gaming Control Board last year.

Melanie Scheible, a Clark County deputy district attorney, was leading in the Democratic primary with 71 percent of the vote.

Republican Tiffany Jones had no primary opponent and advanced automatically to the general election.

Senate District 10

Incumbent Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, appeared well on her way to defeating challenger Bryce Henderson as she seeks her first election to the seat.

Cancela was leading Henderson by a margin of 60 percent to 40 percent as of 9 p.m. No Republican filed to run for the seat.

Senate District 16

Incumbent Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, appeared poised to easily defeat primary challenger Gary Schmidt for the party nomination in Reno state Senate District.

Kieckhefer, who is seeking his third term in the Republican-heavy district, will face Democrat Tina Davis-Hersey and Independent American Party candidate John Wagner in November.

The Republican nominee will face off against Tina Davis-Henry, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Senate District 20

In the race to replace Republican state Senate Leader Michael Roberson, who is running for lieutenant governor, GOP Assemblyman Keith Pickard was leading local businessman Byron Brooks by a margin of 58 percent to 42 percent.

On the Democratic side, political newcomer Julie Pazina, looked primed to receive the party nomination with 73 percent of the vote as of 9 p.m.

Senate District 21

Six-term Assembly James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, looks like he should cruise easily to winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday night. And in the heavily Democratic district, the primary victory means he has a very high chance at winning the seat come November.

Ohrenschall had 59 percent of the vote to beat Christine Glazer and Jay Craddock.

Ohrenschall will face Republican Ron McGinnis, who had no primary opponent, in November.

Voter registration in the district favors Democrats over Republicans by a two-to-one margin.

Other seats

Several races did not appear on the ballot Tuesday because there were only one or no candidates running for the party nominations in those districts. Those include Senate districts 2, 12, 13, 14 and 17.

