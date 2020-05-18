Federal courts in Nevada to resume in-person hearings

Federal courts in Nevada are planning to incrementally resume in-person hearings, the chief judge for the district announced Monday.

The U.S. District Court of Nevada recommends that people wear masks when they go to a federal court building to avoid spreading COVID-19 but will not require that they do so, Chief Judge Miranda M. Du said in a statement.

However, “Face coverings are required during court proceedings to the extent possible and where social distances are difficult to maintain, unless otherwise directed by the presiding judge,” Du said.

The courts are also continuing to work to “reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public” in legal proceedings and other functions, Du said. They are proceeding with incremental implementation of in-person hearings that will fall in line with “recommended health guidelines,” Du said.

Anyone entering a federal court building who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, or who has had contact with people with COVID-19, will not be able to enter courthouses.

More information about federal courts and precautionary safety steps can be found at the courts’ website, nvd.uscourts.gov.

