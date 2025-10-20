Federal nuclear workforce in Nevada furloughed as funding runs out

Nearly 70 federal employees at the agency tasked with overseeing and modernizing the nuclear stockpile in Nevada were furloughed Monday.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright arrives for a press conference at Nevada National Security Sites facility in North Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Security Sites facility is shown in North Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright spoke about the government shutdown and its effect on the country’s nuclear deterrent during a press conference at the facility. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright talks to union members from multiple unions before a press conference at Nevada National Security Sites facility in North Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks about the government shutdown and its effect on the country’s nuclear deterrent during a press conference at Nevada National Security Sites facility in North Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 70 federal employees at the agency tasked with overseeing and modernizing the nuclear stockpile in Nevada were furloughed Monday.

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the temporary layoffs at a North Las Vegas news conference as the federal government shutdown neared the three-week mark.

The 68 affected workers represent “virtually all of our federal employees” at the local Nevada National Security Sites office, and a fraction of the roughly 1,400 staffers in the National Nuclear Security Administration who received furlough notices across the U.S., he said.

“Today is the day our ability to deploy funds to pay those workers ended,” Wright said.

Federal officials had expected Monday’s furloughs to also affect some of the roughly 3,000 contractors in Nevada who work for the agency, but the Trump administration found “creative ways” to fund those positions through the end of the month, he said.

Should lawmakers not reach an agreement to reopen the government soon, contractors could be furloughed and not be eligible for back pay, Wright said.

“If they’re furloughed, they’re not going to get paid,” he said. “If that continued on for weeks more, they’ve got families to support, they’re going to get jobs elsewhere.”

Added Wright: “We can’t afford to lose those workers. We need them. They’re trained. They’re part of the complex. They’re driving our nuclear security forward. We need them here. We can’t lose them, but if you stop paying them for a few weeks, you run the risk of losing your team.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, broke ranks with Senate Democrats to keep the government open, voting in favor of Republican and Democratic measures.

“I thank Senator Cortez Masto, and I plead to Sen. (Jacky) Rosen, who has stood for these workers and has stood for the importance of our nuclear security, to move her vote from abstain to in favor of continuing the funding,” Wright said.

In a statement, Rosen blamed President Donald Trump and Republicans for the shutdown, citing the party’s majorities in Congress.

The stalemate in Washington, D.C., has centered around Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, which Democrats say will lead to higher health insurance premiums for recipients. Among other demands, Democrats want those subsidies extended.

“It’s on them to end this government shutdown and take action to prevent a spike in health care costs for hardworking families,” Rosen said.

“The Trump Administration would rather continue this shutdown and furlough federal workers, including at the Nevada National Security Site, than work across party lines to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits that families rely on to keep their health care affordable,” the statement said.

Wright said he understood negotiations about spending bills needed to take place.

“That’s what that’s what the House and Senate are all about,” Wright said. “But let’s do it with the government open, with all of our workers being paid and with all of our critical national security work moving forward.”

Wright name checked the Democratic Senate minority leader.

“This is (Sen.) Chuck Schumer worried about his personal primary. This is one person who thinks we have to do something, no matter how hapless it is, no matter how destructive it is to our country, we have to do something to be relevant,” he said. “We gotta think about our country first and our families first.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.