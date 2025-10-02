Federal prosecutors to appeal judge’s decision to disqualify Chattah

The judge also ruled that federal judges in Nevada could decide whether to select their own interim U.S. attorney.

Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge’s ruling disqualifying acting Nevada U.S. attorney Sigal Chattah from multiple cases.

Notices of appeal were filed Thursday in the four cases at issue.

Arizona-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell said in his Tuesday order that Chattah was disqualified from supervising the criminal prosecutions of the defendants in those cases, who had challenged Chattah through their public defenders.

“Given the Court’s conclusion that Ms. Chattah is not validly serving as Acting U.S. Attorney, her involvement in these cases would be unlawful,” the judge wrote.

Campbell also ruled that federal judges in Nevada could decide whether to select their own interim U.S. attorney.

Chattah is not listed on the notices of appeal, which were signed by Appellate Division Chief Adam Flake and also list the name of Executive Assistant Sue Fahami.

