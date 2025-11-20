Film studio development effort fails in Nevada Senate

A third attempt to bring Hollywood studios to Southern Nevada failed to get the green light from Nevada lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sen. Roberta Lang, D-Las Vegas, addresses the Nevada Senate in opposition of the film tax bill on Wednesday, Nov. 19. 2025, in Carson City. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Bill 5, proposing to tie $95 million of state’s transferable film tax credit program to the development of a film studio campus called Summerlin Studios, was the subject of contentious debates throughout the special legislative session — on its seventh day on Wednesday — and intense lobbying efforts throughout the fall. The bill failed 10-8 in the state Senate. It needed 11 votes to pass.

The failure rolls the credits in the latest installment of a multi-year effort to lure film and TV studios to Nevada with state incentives. A version of the idea first proposed in 2023, when Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, proposed a bill to build two separate studio campuses through the expanded transferable film tax credit program. That bill never made it out of committee, and neither did her simplified version in the 2025 regular session.

Fierce debate defines the special session

The Summerlin Studios proposal has been the subject of controversy since it was first introduced earlier this year. It passed the Assembly 22-20 in the waning days of the regular session – the same slim margin as the special session’s version of the bill.

Special interest groups have weighed in heavily to get the bill passed. A coalition of construction trades unions formed a political action committee to lobby to get the proposal on the special session agenda earlier this fall, arguing that the bill could create 19,000 construction jobs and nearly 18,000 at stabilization. Meanwhile, progressive groups, government workers’ unions and fiscal conservatives have heavily opposed the measure.

Senate Minority Leader Robin Titus, R-Wellington, called out the intense lobbying effort on the first day of the session. As a vocal opponent of the Summerlin Studios proposal, she said she had not been approached about the bill but had heard from colleagues who felt the pressure.

“I want to say to them, and to this body, that I recognize that we are the ones elected,” Titus said in floor remarks Thursday. “We are the ones that have canvassed voters, met with our families, and we are here to do what we feel is right for the state of Nevada, regardless of what your position is.”

The legislation narrowly survived an early challenge Thursday, the first day of the session. Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno, forced a vote to reject the measure from consideration, but the vote failed, and the bill was allowed to continue.

Assembly leadership tried to deem AB 5 as an emergency measure on Saturday, allowing it to be voted that day, but that failed, as well.

Two lawmakers, Las Vegas Republicans Brian Hibbetts and Heidi Kasama, were allowed to participate remotely in the Assembly vote when the bill was finally considered on Sunday.

Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, allowed them to vote remotely via videoconference, an action that required him to declare “exceptional circumstances,” but Assemblymember Selena Torres-Fossett, D-Las Vegas, forced a vote to appeal the decision. She questioned why they were allowed to participate remotely, saying the two were preparing to go on vacation.

The remaining 40 members voted on the appeal, but it failed to pass, and the two remote members were allowed to cast their crucial ‘yes’ votes.

