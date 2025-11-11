Final lobbying efforts for Nevada film studios made ahead of special session

The activity comes as the agenda for the special legislative session, which could start Thursday, is still being finalized.

Assemblymembers Daniele Monroe-Moreno and Sandra Jauregui wave to the crowd on hand to talk about their work to introduce legislation in favor of a Summerlin Studios project as Nevada Jobs Now! holds a town hall at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lobbying efforts for a bill to attract film studios to Nevada are in their final push to get the proposal on — or off — the agenda of a special legislative session expected later this week.

Both supporters and opponents spoke publicly about a bill to expand the state’s film tax credit program to spur construction of a film studio campus called the Summerlin Studios project. The activity comes as the agenda for the session, which could start Thursday, is still being finalized.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald said in a statement Monday evening that the legislation “is a pivotal moment for Nevada” and argued the bill could add jobs and diversify the local economy.

“In the most recent election, both parties agree that voters reacted to a troubling economy,” part of his statement read. “Our economy is more vulnerable than many others unless we invest in diversifying. With the number of immediate jobs this would create, the time for this is NOW.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, is expected to call lawmakers back to Carson City to address what he called “unfinished” legislative business from the regular session that ended in June. Lombardo has since signaled that an expansion of the state’s existing film tax credit program could be seen as a stimulus for jobs.

Still, not every Republican is on board with the policy proposal. State Senate Minority Leader Robin Titus, R-Wellington, has spoken publicly against the idea for its effect on the state budget.

George Harris, a conservative political operative who intends to run for Senate in Las Vegas Democrat Marilyn Dondero Loop’s district, has sent about 2,700 letters to residents in neighborhoods near the proposed studio site, near Town Center Drive and Flamingo Road. The letters urge residents to contact the governor’s office and Dondero Loop to oppose the legislation, arguing it is a bad investment in a struggling Hollywood industry. In a phone interview, he said he’s already received flak from lobbyists, but he believed the state has other options for industry investment.

“If Nevada wants to create real jobs, it should invest in manufacturing, logistics, and water-efficient infrastructure — not temporary movie sets,” Harris wrote.

Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, said Monday afternoon a film bill appeared to still be in discussions, but it depended on the votes. Other key subjects expected on the agenda include Lombardo’s proposed reforms to criminal penalties and health care in the state. Lange urged the public to pay attention to the session.

“Crime and health care, possibly film,” she said Monday afternoon. “These are all things people should be concerned about.”

A legislative source said lawmakers are preparing to head to Carson City mid-week and that caucus meetings are scheduled over the next few days.

Tommy White, business manager of the Laborers Local 872, said Tuesday morning his members are heading to Carson City in the following days because he believed the Summerlin Studio proposal will be on the agenda. Construction trade labor unions joined through a political action committee created in October to focus their lobbying efforts on reviving the bill for consideration after it failed during the regular session.

“The work for some of the other trades is slower,” he said. “We believe it’ll take us into a whole other realm of work.”

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.