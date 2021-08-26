Final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle, with $1M prize, coming Thursday

Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the final winners of this summer’s “Vax Nevada Days” drawings, including a $1 million grand prize winner, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the final winners of this summer’s “Vax Nevada Days” drawings, including a $1 million grand prize winner, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The drawing, which also will include $250,000 and $100,000 cash prizes, will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be livestreamed at reviewjournal.com.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Dina Titus, state Treasurer Zach Conine and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill will be in attendance.

Over the last seven weeks, winners have won cash prizes up to $250,000 and college scholarships up to $50,000.

By the end of Thursday’s drawing, the public health initiative will have given out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents, the governor’s office said in a statement.

