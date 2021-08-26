104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nevada

Final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle, with $1M prize, coming Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the final winners of the “Vax Nevada Days” drawings, inclu ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the final winners of the “Vax Nevada Days” drawings, including a $1 million grand prize winner, at 6 p.m. Thursday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the final winners of this summer’s “Vax Nevada Days” drawings, including a $1 million grand prize winner, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The drawing, which also will include $250,000 and $100,000 cash prizes, will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be livestreamed at reviewjournal.com.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Dina Titus, state Treasurer Zach Conine and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill will be in attendance.

Over the last seven weeks, winners have won cash prizes up to $250,000 and college scholarships up to $50,000.

By the end of Thursday’s drawing, the public health initiative will have given out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
2
Nevada marijuana licensing focus of federal investigation
Nevada marijuana licensing focus of federal investigation
3
Clark County tops 300K coronavirus cases
Clark County tops 300K coronavirus cases
4
Nevada judge’s ruling on immigration law under review by DOJ
Nevada judge’s ruling on immigration law under review by DOJ
5
Nevada reports most daily COVID-19 deaths since February
Nevada reports most daily COVID-19 deaths since February
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST