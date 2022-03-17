Fiore switches races, files for state treasurer instead

The Las Vegas councilwoman previously planned to run for governor, but changed her mind Thursday.

Michele Fiore, then a Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks during a debate on Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. She filed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, to run for Nevada state treasurer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

CARSON CITY — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who announced her candidacy for Nevada governor in October with a YouTube ad, changed her mind on Thursday and filed for state treasurer instead.

Fiore, surrounded by a phalanx of prominent Republicans, signed the papers in the secretary of state’s office in the Nevada Capitol on the penultimate day of filing for offices for the 2022 election. It was a similar scene in October when she announced her bid for governor at the Italian American Club.

“I’m the Republican National Committeewoman,” Fiore said as she completed her paperwork. “Together with (former President Donald) Trump’s team, we’ve looked at all the races and looked at sweeping the state. And because of my business background, with the advice of our whole team, we chose the State Treasurer.”

She’s faced scrutiny from an FBI investigation involving subpoenas and a January raid on her Las Vegas home, but no charges have been filed against her. The brash, outspoken Republican has fired back, referring to the FBI as “forever bothering Italians” in a recent tweet.

Really, No, not our infamous FBI (Forever Bothering Italians) Shocker! https://t.co/JBjcTYz0om — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) February 23, 2022

In switching to the treasurer’s race, Fiore faces a much smaller field: Just one other Republican had filed to run against Democratic incumbent Zach Conine. A member of the Independent American Party is also in the race. By contrast, there are 15 Republicans in the primary race for governor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.