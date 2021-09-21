‘First Lady’ exhibit features Nevada artists at governor’s mansion

Visitors look at fabrics on display Monday as part of an exhibit in the governor's mansion in Carson City focused on Nevada artifacts, art and artists. September 20, 2021. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak kicked off a pandemic-delayed art exhibit at the governor’s mansion Monday night, showcasing artists from around the state whose Nevada-themed art is shaped by their varied cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

The series — “The First Lady Presents…” — was announced in February 2020, the month before Nevada reported its first case on COVID-19, on March 5.

“As you all know too well the pandemic has caused unforeseen challenges to artists throughout Nevada,” the first lady told guests at an opening reception Monday night. “And I hope that through ‘The First Lady Presents’ we can provide a platform for local artists to showcase their inspiring work that undoubtedly uplifts our souls and allows us to reflect on our past.”

The exhibit’s artwork appears on the first floor of the governor’s mansion, presenting “contemporary Nevadan art alongside historic artifacts from the Nevada State Museum collection,” according to an advisory. In fall 2020, with the pandemic raging, the program was restructured as an online offering to “present more artists to a wider audience” remotely.

That program launched in February, pairing a contemporary artist with an artifact from the Nevada State Museum.

“Whether it’s the native or Asian artists, it’s a wide variety of cultures that are displayed in the mansion,” Kathy Sisolak said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, attending the reception with his wife, said the artwork “gives people a sense of hope, a sense of future. It’s been a tough 18 months we’ve had, dealing with this pandemic.”

The first lady, he added, “had a vision to display Nevada artwork and to highlight Nevada artists and the diversity of the artists and the work that they do, and she didn’t let the COVID pandemic get in her way.”

