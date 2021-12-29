Flags lowered nationwide, in Nevada to honor the late Harry Reid

Tributes continued to pour in from national leaders honoring Reid, who died Tuesday at age 82.

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., listens to the national anthem during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass project in Boulder City in April 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering U.S. flags lowered to half-staff at government facilities and military installations to honor the late Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also issued an executive order in Nevada Wednesday ordering flags in Nevada lowered in tribute to Reid, who died Tuesday at his Henderson home after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at age 82. Flags at state buildings will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Reid’s interment.

Reid was a political titan who ascended from humble beginnings in Searchlight to leading the Democratic caucus in the Senate. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders across Nevada and the country.

Formal honor ceremonies in the nation’s Capitol and funeral arrangements were under discussion and an announcement is expected soon. Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, the Kansas Republican, lay in state under the Capitol Rotunda earlier this month after his death Dec. 5 at age 98.

Biden served in the Senate with Reid, including during Reid’s tenure as majority leader from 2007 to 2015.

“He was a man of action, and a man of his word — guided by faith, loyalty, and unshakeable resolve,” Biden said in the proclamation, which was issued by the White House. Biden said Reid’s “devoted service to our Nation was not about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right by the American people.”

In a statement from her home in San Francisco, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted Reid’s political strategy and acumen, as well as his devotion to lift people up through legislation he shepherded through Congress.

“Harry Reid will be remembered as one of the most impactful leaders of the Senate in history, helping to steer this institution with reverence, principle and command,” Pelosi said.

Never say goodbye

Meanwhile, anecdotes about Reid’s idiosyncrasies and blunt persona trickled out Wednesday from former colleagues and political experts.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recalled that when you called Reid on the telephone he “would rarely say goodbye.”

“He would just hang up while you were in mid-sentence,” Klobuchar said on Twitter.

Obama referred to Reid’s telephone communication quirk in a letter he wrote weeks ago to the former Senate leader, when his wife, Landra, asked friends to send notes that she could read to the ailing former lawmaker.

“I got the news that the health situation has taken a rough turn, and it’s hard to talk on the phone. Which, let’s face it, is not that big of a change cause you never like to talk on the phone anyway!” Obama wrote in the letter to Reid that was released publicly upon his passing.

Sisolak said Reid genuinely cared about people and loved Nevada.

“Well, Sen. Reid was I guess the biggest advocate (and) fighter you could ever have, and this state was lucky to have him for so long,” Sisolak said Wednesday. “He always fought for the underdog, the little guy, and he always took time to listen to everybody’s stories.”

Making history

One political expert said Reid should get credit for a history-making political development.

“Aside from his irreplaceable role in passing Obamacare, Reid’s biggest impact may have been in strongly encouraging Barack Obama to run for president,” Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

“Nothing in this century’s politics has been more important to reshaping America than the election and reelection of the country’s first Black president,” Sabato said.

Reid’s leadership style reminded Sabato of another Democratic Senate majority leader, Mike Mansfield of Montana, who served in that role in the 1960s. Both were beloved by their caucus colleagues, “and both were blunt and to the point, not wasting a lot of words.”

“Behind the scenes they knew how to get things done, and did. There were differences, of course; Reid didn’t smoke a pipe and Mansfield didn’t hang up the phone without saying goodbye. But I think you see my point,” Sabato said.

To pass Obamacare over united Republican opposition, Reid secured the 60 votes needed in the Senate. Pelosi mustered the needed House Democratic votes. Not a single GOP lawmaker voted for the health care bill.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was Senate Democratic whip under Reid. “We had exactly 60 votes.”

Durbin told CNN that Reid “had a caring heart, but he was a tough man.” Reid kept focused on the prize, which was “get health insurance for as many Americans as possible. He did it.”

In a statement, Durbin said he and Reid forged a 40-year friendship, a brotherhood.

“In the last two years, he would always end our phone calls with ‘I love you brother,’ ” Durbin said. “Rest in peace, Harry.”

