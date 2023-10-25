74°F
Nevada

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Las Vegas this weekend

Florida Gov. Ron Desnatis to visit Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 10:50 am
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his book tour at Stoney’s Rockin&#x2 ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his book tour at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend a breakfast at Treasure Island on Saturday morning.

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis PAC, is co-hosting the event with the Nevada Republican Club. DeSantis is also expected to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian on Saturday.

The Florida governor has made multiple visits to Las Vegas in the last year. He most recently attended the annual Basque Fry in Northern Nevada in June and spoke at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in March.

The breakfast event will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Treasure Island Ballroom. To register, visit neverbackdown.org.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

