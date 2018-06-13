Former councilman leads in Republican race for Nevada treasurer

Former Las Vegas city councilman Bob Beers had a hefty lead over financial planner Derek Uehara in the Republican primary for state treasurer, unofficial early vote totals showed on Tuesday night.

Supporters, including Yan Gun, center, of Henderson and Rose Mary Flores, second right, of Las Vegas react as they watch update election results at a primary election night watch party, hosted by the Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Supporters, including Yan Gun, left, of Henderson and Rose Mary Flores of Las Vegas watch update election results at a primary election night watch party, hosted by the Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party, on Tuesday, June 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wes Duncan, Republican candidate for Nevada Attorney General, chats with supporters, including Brian Scroggins, right, of Las Vegas at a primary election night watch party on Tuesday, June 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wes Duncan, left, Republican candidate for Nevada Attorney General, shakes hands with Rose Mary Flores of Henderson at a primary election night watch party on Tuesday, June 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers had a hefty lead over financial planner Derek Uehara in the Republican primary for state treasurer, unofficial early vote totals showed Tuesday night.

Beers drew nearly 68 percent, or 60,844 votes to Uehara’s nearly 25 percent. Beers, who watched the results from home, said he’d been waiting to see the outcome before deciding whether he’d go back to work on Wednesday.

“I’m going to wait some months and campaign,” said Beers, a certified public accountant. “I’ll be doing my best to peddle my resume across the state. I think I’m the best candidate for this particular job.”

Nevada voters on Tuesday narrowed the number of candidates vying for four statewide offices: treasurer, attorney general, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

In the lieutenant governor race, state Sen. Michael Roberson had a big lead over four Republican contenders seeking the state’s second-highest executive office. An early vote drop showed Roberson with more than 50 percent of votes. The next closest candidate, Brent Jones, had just under 17 percent.

Kate Marshall led Laurie Hansen on the Democratic side of the ballot, earning roughly 68 percent of votes to Hansen’s nearly 23 percent.

State Sen. Aaron Ford posted a large lead over his opponent Stuart MacKie in the Democratic race for attorney general, earning 67,361 votes — nearly 70 percent of votes to MacKie’s less than 19 percent.

“From West Wendover to Reno to Las Vegas, I look forward to continuing to share my vision for putting Nevada families first by taking on scammers who rip off our seniors, polluters who poison our water, and criminals and drug dealers who prey on our communities,” Ford said in a statement. “I am proud of the campaign that we are running on behalf of all Nevadans, and we look forward to victory on November 6th.”

Meanwhile, Wes Duncan led Craig Mueller in the Republican attorney general race — Duncan had roughly 63 percent of votes to Mueller’s nearly 30 percent, in the battle to succeed Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor.

Duncan, who was at a GOP watch party in Las Vegas with his pregnant wife, said he’s striving to make Nevada “the safest place possible.”

“I want to look my kids in the eyes and tell them we’re doing all that we can,” Duncan said. “That’s what drives me.”

Incumbent Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske had a strong lead over challenger Ernest Aldridge, earning 65 percent of votes to votes to Aldridge’s roughly 25 percent of votes cast, according to an early vote tally.

The general election is Nov. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Bailey Schulz contributed to this report.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.