Former Donald Trump adviser to campaign for Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas

Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald Trump’s most influential aides in the White House, will visit Las Vegas to help former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt campaign for U.S. Senate.

Kellyanne Conway talks to Adam Laxalt at the 4th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Kellyanne Conway hugs Adam Laxalt following her speech at the 4th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A former aide to Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas this weekend to help former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt campaign for U.S. Senate.

In addition, a controversial Colorado congresswoman will also be in town at the same time for a fundraiser scheduled for Trump Tower.

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to Trump, is scheduled to participate in a meet-and-greet Saturday afternoon at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South, suite 160.

Conway took over as Trump’s campaign manager in August 2016 and made history as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign.

She stepped away from her role in the White House in August 2020, citing a need to spend time with her children, the Associated Press reported at the time. In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel recommended that President Trump remove her from federal service for repeated violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using government time or property to engage in partisan politics.

Trump declined to follow that recommendation.

Laxalt, who is seeking the Republican nod to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto next year, secured Trump’s support early in his campaign.

Nevada’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is of national importance because the outcome could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

In addition to Conway, first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is scheduled to make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Trump Tower in Las Vegas, 2000 Fashion Show Drive, according to a GOP source.

Boebert generated headlines recently after she made a joke about fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., being a suicide bomber, according to the Associated Press. Omar is Muslim. Boebert in a phone call refused to apologize to Omar, who hung up on her Colorado colleague. Omar has been criticized herself for making anti-Semitic remarks.

