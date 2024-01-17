Former GOP treasurer announces bid for Congress

Dan Schwartz joined Elizabeth Helgelien, Drew Johnson and other Republicans in the primary field for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks in Las Vegas. Schwartz, a Republican, said that he is running for a congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz announced Wednesday that he is tossing his hat into the ring for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in hopes of defeating Democratic Rep. Susie Lee.

Schwartz, a Republican, joins former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and others in the primary field.

“Today, our country needs a reboot, and that change needs to start right here in Nevada,” Schwartz said in his announcement video. “I’m not afraid to take on the system, and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington.”

The businessman pledged a personal $1 million contribution to his campaign, which could give him a leg up on the other Republican candidates.

As state treasurer, Schwartz opposed Nevada’s Commerce Tax, supported education savings accounts and remodeled the state’s 529 college savings program, according to his campaign announcement.

Schwartz will push for investing in Americans through a fair tax system that lifts up the middle class, enacting term limits for Congress and courts, providing new incentives to serve in the military, and closing the borders, according to his campaign announcement.

Prior to serving as state treasurer, Schwartz served in the Army and began a career in finance, founding a tech start-up, according to the announcement. He also served as finance chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

This isn’t his first attempt to serve in Congress. In 2020 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, losing in the Republican primary. He also ran for governor in 2018, coming in second to then-Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.