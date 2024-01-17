52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Former GOP treasurer announces bid for Congress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 9:58 am
 
In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks in Las Veg ...
In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks in Las Vegas. Schwartz, a Republican, said that he is running for a congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz announced Wednesday that he is tossing his hat into the ring for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in hopes of defeating Democratic Rep. Susie Lee.

Schwartz, a Republican, joins former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and others in the primary field.

“Today, our country needs a reboot, and that change needs to start right here in Nevada,” Schwartz said in his announcement video. “I’m not afraid to take on the system, and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington.”

The businessman pledged a personal $1 million contribution to his campaign, which could give him a leg up on the other Republican candidates.

As state treasurer, Schwartz opposed Nevada’s Commerce Tax, supported education savings accounts and remodeled the state’s 529 college savings program, according to his campaign announcement.

Schwartz will push for investing in Americans through a fair tax system that lifts up the middle class, enacting term limits for Congress and courts, providing new incentives to serve in the military, and closing the borders, according to his campaign announcement.

Prior to serving as state treasurer, Schwartz served in the Army and began a career in finance, founding a tech start-up, according to the announcement. He also served as finance chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

This isn’t his first attempt to serve in Congress. In 2020 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, losing in the Republican primary. He also ran for governor in 2018, coming in second to then-Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Significant racial disparities’: Nevada politicians call for review of credit union
‘Significant racial disparities’: Nevada politicians call for review of credit union
2
Henderson’s new governance policy ‘disenfranchises voters,’ councilwoman says
Henderson’s new governance policy ‘disenfranchises voters,’ councilwoman says
3
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
4
Super Bowl ads coming to pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Strip
Super Bowl ads coming to pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Strip
5
‘Timing is right’: Las Vegas Museum of Art one step closer to reality
‘Timing is right’: Las Vegas Museum of Art one step closer to reality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2024 Senate race: Who’s running against Jacky Rosen in Nevada?
2024 Senate race: Who’s running against Jacky Rosen in Nevada?
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
5 steps Nevada officials are taking to keep 2024 elections secure
5 steps Nevada officials are taking to keep 2024 elections secure
Colorado banned Trump from ballot. Is Nevada next?
Colorado banned Trump from ballot. Is Nevada next?
Nevada judge dismisses case seeking to bar Trump from ballot
Nevada judge dismisses case seeking to bar Trump from ballot