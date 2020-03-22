Former MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will lead a public-private partnership, the COVID-19 Response Relief and Recovery task force.

Jim Murren, former MGM Resorts CEO and chairman (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to announce the closure of all non-essential businesses state wide to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will lead a public-private partnership, the COVID-19 Response Relief and Recovery task force.

The new task force will focus on “a plethora of issues” the state faces amid the coronavirus outbreak, including a shortage of medical supplies and layoffs in the tourism industry, Sisolak said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak made the announcement on his Facebook page at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sisolak’s office first announced that the statement would be at 3:30 p.m. Shortly before it was to begin, the office announced that it had been moved back.

