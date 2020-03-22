Former MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will lead a public-private partnership, the COVID-19 Response Relief and Recovery task force.
The new task force will focus on “a plethora of issues” the state faces amid the coronavirus outbreak, including a shortage of medical supplies and layoffs in the tourism industry, Sisolak said.
