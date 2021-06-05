Former Nevada Assembly Speaker arrested on DUI charges

Ex-Nevada Assembly Speaker Richard Perkins, a former Henderson police chief, was arrested on DUI charges in Carson City after the close of the 2021 Legislature.

Former state Assemblyman Richard Perkins testifies before the Assembly Judiciary Committee at the State Legislative Building in Carson City in 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Nevada Assembly Speaker Richard Perkins was arrested on DUI charges in Carson City shortly after the close of the 2021 Legislature, according to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins, 59, now a lobbyist with an eponymous firm, was pulled over at 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday on South Carson Street, the main thoroughfare in the capital, after a traffic officer clocked him going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, an incident report shows.

After smelling alcohol, the officer administered a Breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.11 percent, higher than the legal limit for drivers of 0.08 percent, the report said.

Perkins served in the Assembly from 1992 to 2006 and was speaker of the Assembly from 2001 to 2006. He also served on the Henderson Police Department for 25 years, retiring as its chief.

Lobbying clients of The Perkins Company have included Henderson, Clark County, Newmont Mining and the Nevada Press Association, of which the Las Vegas Review-Journal is a member.

