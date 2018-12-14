Former Nevada Assemblyman Louis Toomin dies at 83

Louis Toomin, a former state lawmaker and Democratic Nevada State Assembly candidate, died last week. He was 83.

Lou Toomin, who ran for office several times in Clark County and Nevada, died in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Louis Toomin, a former state lawmaker and Democratic Nevada State Assembly candidate, died last week. He was 83.

Toomin died Dec. 5 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were pending Friday.

He was found in his home Dec. 5 after a friend had called Las Vegas police requesting a welfare check, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. He said that Toomin, by “all indications,” died of natural causes.

Toomin was a regular name on Nevada ballots. He won in the State Assembly in 1992 as a Democrat, followed by unsuccessful bids for State Senate District 7 in 2008, Assembly District 15 in 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2016 and this year and Clark County Commission District E in 2014, according to Secretary of State election records.

He also narrowly lost a race for Republican public administrator in 2006, records show.

According to his obituary, funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Sunday in Los Angeles. He is survived by his sons, Larry and Lance Toomin, and grandsons Ryan and Michael Toomin.

