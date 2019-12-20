Former Nevada Democratic Party political director Harriet Trudell dies

Harriet Trudell died Thursday night. She was a civil rights activist during the 1960s, ran political campaigns, and was a foreign affairs aide for then-Sen. Harry Reid.

Harriet Trudell (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Former Nevada State Democratic Party political director Harriet Trudell died Thursday night, party officials said.

Marla Turner, secretary of the Nevada State Democratic Party, confirmed Friday morning that Trudell died and had been ill for some time.

Trudell was a civil rights activist during the 1960s, and ran a number of state and national political campaigns. She was also foreign affairs aide for then-Sen. Harry Reid in the 1980s in Washington, D.C.

“She was just absolutely fearless,” Turner told the Review-Journal on Friday. “She was a woman warrior to the core.”

Trudell broke so many barriers and wasn’t afraid to call out injustice when she saw it, Turner said, noting she wanted to see “good overturn bad.”

This is a developing story.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.