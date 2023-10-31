70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Former Nevada lawmaker to head Nevada jobs development office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 2:46 pm
 
Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Henderson, listens to a presentation in a meeting of the Senate Committee ...
Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Henderson, listens to a presentation in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Education during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. Hammond has been named executive director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation by Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A former Nevada lawmaker and school teacher has been named executive director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation.

Scott Hammond of Henderson was appointed Tuesday to the office by Gov. Joe Lombardo, who said, “Through his innovative work in education and ambitious public service, Scott has demonstrated his visionary leadership and commitment to serving others time and time again.”

Hammond will begin his duties Wednesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The Office of Workforce Innovation works to support Nevada’s workforce by providing leadership in developing innovative workforce ideas, promoting registered apprenticeships and work-based learning, leveraging labor-market and workforce data, validating industry-recognized credentials and developing career pathways.

Hammond was first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2012. He was senator for District 18. During his tenure in the Senate, Hammond served as the Co-Minority Whip in 2015 and 2019. In addition to his public service, Hammond serves as a high school teacher and was a founding member of Somerset Academy of Las Vegas.

“I’m honored to serve as the new Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, and I look forward to serving in Governor Lombardo’s administration,” Hammond stated in the release. “I’m eager to get to work maximizing the potential of GOWINN and utilizing the office to help achieve the next generation of our workforce diversification and development goals in Nevada.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas man accused of making antisemitic threats to Jacky Rosen
Las Vegas man accused of making antisemitic threats to Jacky Rosen
2
Another Assemblywoman, under scrutiny, won’t run for re-election
Another Assemblywoman, under scrutiny, won’t run for re-election
3
Las Vegas charter school owes $320K in PERS contributions, state says
Las Vegas charter school owes $320K in PERS contributions, state says
4
Nevada charter schools getting $15M for expanded access
Nevada charter schools getting $15M for expanded access
5
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Termed-out senator resigns from Nevada Legislature
Termed-out senator resigns from Nevada Legislature
Governor picks new leader for charter schools
Governor picks new leader for charter schools
Democratic Assemblyman C.H. Miller resigning from Legislature
Democratic Assemblyman C.H. Miller resigning from Legislature
Governor will consider 3 people for charter school leadership position
Governor will consider 3 people for charter school leadership position
5 candidates for charter school director job will get interviews
5 candidates for charter school director job will get interviews
Former North Las Vegas mayor announces congressional bid
Former North Las Vegas mayor announces congressional bid