83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Former Nevada lawmakers talk Trump, election on UNLV panel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2019 - 6:58 pm
 

Prominent former Nevada lawmakers on Thursday lamented a political gridlock in Washington they say bears little resemblance to the bipartisan relationships they enjoyed in decades past.

But the three-member panel at UNLV — two Democrats and a Republican — disagreed over whether the Democratic Party is lurching too far to the left.

“If I have to choose between crazy and socialism, I’m going with crazy,” said former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, a Republican.

Barely missing a beat, former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid replied, “I’m going with socialism,” as the room broke into laughs.

The two, along with ex-Gov. Richard Bryan, a former governor and Democratic U.S. senator, were participating in a leadership and public service symposium moderated by ex-Gov. Brian Sandoval and sponsored by the university’s William S. Boyd School of Law.

Discourse pivoted to the current political climate when Reid said some of his best relationships during his nearly 50-year career were with his former Republican colleagues, including Heller and former Sen. John Ensign.

Reid lauded Sandoval, a Republican, before criticizing President Donald Trump for “ruining the brand of the Republican Party.” Sandoval said he, too, was “really concerned with civility.”

“I don’t think (Trump) was the beginning of the problem, but he has exacerbated the problem we have in Washington D.C.,” said Heller, a Republican who Trump suggested lost his reelection last fall because he was hostile to Trump in 2016 and did not excite the conservative voter base.

“I miss people like John McCain,” Heller said, referring to the late Republican U.S. senator from Arizona who garnered a reputation for crossing the aisle.

But Heller noted that bipartisanship doesn’t play well politically, while Bryan said too few Republican lawmakers were willing to push back against the president.

“They’ve lost their voice, they do not speak and it is because they’re intimidated,” he said.

As they found common ground on how personality over policy had pervaded Washington, the ex-lawmakers also agreed that it would be a mistake to discount a Trump reelection.

“I think he can be reelected,” Reid said. “I hope to hell he isn’t.”

“I think Donald Trump is the greatest disaster to every occupy the White House but what he has accomplished in a political sense is absolutely incredible,” Bryan said. “He is capable of doing just about anything, and he’s got the Supreme Court that will back him up.”

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate, Reid said it was likely the contest to face Trump had whittled down to four: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The latter two he referred to as a “spoiler” and a “credible” candidate, respectively.

Bryan said he did not believe Democrats would defeat Trump if Sanders was the nominee, also expressing concerns about Warren and pointing to Biden’s mental vitality in withstanding attacks as something to watch during the debate.

The senators panel was just one of four held Thursday including a forum that featured Bryan and fellow ex-Nevada governors Bob Miller and Robert List.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gave remarks to close out the symposium.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
Outgoing Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at President Donald Trump's Make America Great Aga ...
Trump aides heading to Nevada Basque Fry
By / RJ

Several current and former aides to President Donald Trump are headed to the annual Basque Fry, an event sponsored by former Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

A cashier rings up a marijuana sale at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. (John Loch ...
Nevada marijuana official placed on leave
By / RJ

A top Nevada marijuana official who has faced criticism over his conduct during the state’s cannabis licensing process was placed on administrative leave last week.