Former Nevada treasurer backs latest entry in Democratic primary

Another Democrat is running for Nevada treasurer, setting up a primary this June with former Assemblyman Andrew Martin.

Zach Conine (Courtesy)

Another Democrat is running for Nevada treasurer, setting up a primary this June with former Assemblyman Andrew Martin.

Zach Conine, a Las Vegas businessman, on Wednesday filed for the race to replace outgoing Republican Treasurer Dan Schwartz, who is running for governor.

And Conine is doing with the help of former two-term Treasurer Kate Marshall.

“I am pleased to endorse Zach Conine for Nevada State Treasurer,” Marshall said in a statement. “Nevadans need someone who shows great character, integrity, and accountability to handle the State’s finances and I am confident Zach Conine is the right choice for this critical position.”

Conine previously worked as director of operations for the Golden Nugget and as investment company analyst before co-founding the business consulting company Joseph Beare & Company.

“Whether it was helping a small business get off the ground by creating a solid budget or helping a large company get over a hurdle by assisting with strategic investments and debt management, I’ve spent my career working to ensure businesses run efficiently,” Conine said. “I want to take that experience to our state government, so our tax dollars are spent wisely and invested in building a brighter future for our state.”

Conine filed his candidacy paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Republicans Bob Beers and Derek Uehara, as well as Independent American Party candidate Bill Hoge, are also running for the seat.

Conine ran for the Assembly District 34 seat in 2016, but lost to Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod in the primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.