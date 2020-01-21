49°F
Former state Sen. Copening remembered as ‘gracious leader’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 5:51 am
 

An outpouring of love and support in memory of former state Sen. Allison Copening was expressed on social media following her death on Saturday night.

“On January 18, 2020, D. Allison Copening peacefully passed away surrounded by those who love her, following a brief illness,” her sister, Gina Gallus, wrote on Copening’s Facebook page.

Gallus wrote that in death Copening gave to others through organ donation. Copening suffered a cardiac event on Jan. 5, according to her sister.

“Today (Monday) at 4 p.m., Allison selflessly gave so that many others could live,” Gallus wrote. “She has been a long time promoter of organ donation and in death modeled what she preached in life. This final act of generosity is symbolic of how Allison lived her life.”

Copening was elected to District 6 of the State Senate from 2008-2012. She was a Bonanza High School and UNLV graduate. She worked in local broadcasting and public affairs before founding Seasons Funeral Planning Services. Her Facebook page also lists her as a former chair of the Southern Nevada Leadership Board at the American Cancer Society of Nevada and a former director of public affairs at Pulte Homes.

Copening’s friends and family wrote on her Facebook page that she was a person of outstanding character who also served as a great friend to many.

“She is so loved by her devoted and selfless sister Gina who never left her side and by all her friends and family who I have the honor to know,” one poster, Arezo Fathie, wrote.

“Nevada lost a wonderful woman, may her family find comfort in all the memories she left,” wrote Nora Luna.

“A gracious leader and one of the most generous people I know. The heavens have gained an angel,” wrote poster Jennifer Anderson Campbell.

Gallus wrote on her sister’s Facebook page that there will be a visitation on Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Home. A funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Canyon Ridge Christian Church.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

