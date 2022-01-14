Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid buried in Searchlight

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

President Joe Biden arrives pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was buried in Searchlight Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.

The private burial service was attended by family and came a day after national leaders honored the late senator at the U.S. Capitol.

He ascended from humble beginnings in Searchlight to become the most powerful Democrat in the U.S. Senate, where he was instrumental in blocking the storage of nuclear waste in Yucca Mountain and passing the Obama administration’s landmark piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York paid tribute to Reid at a memorial service in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Reid became the first Nevadan to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He was the longest-serving U.S. senator in state history.

