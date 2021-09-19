Former US Rep. James Bilbray dies

Former U.S. Congressman James Bilbray has died, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday in a tweet.

Former U.S. Congressman James Bilbray has died, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday in a tweet.

“Rep. Jim Bilbray was a Nevada treasure,” U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said on Twitter. “His tireless commitment and devotion to public service was unmatched, and we will forever honor his legacy. My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Bilbray, 83, a native Nevadan, was born in Nevada in 1938. He was the student body president at UNLV, although he received his bachelor of arts at American University in Washington, D.C. He later founded and was the first president of the UNLV Alumni Association, according to his biography on the website of the law firm Kaempfer Crowell, where he was of counsel.

Bilbray received his law degree from the Washington College of Law in 1964, and was first admitted to the Nevada Bar the following year.

His political career started as a regent of the university system, where he served from 1968 to 1972. That year, he ran for Congress for the first time, winning a competitive Democratic primary but losing in the general election. In 1980, Bilbray was elected to the Nevada state Senate, where he served until 1986, when he was elected to Congress from Nevada’s 1st District, replacing Harry Reid, who had been elected to the U.S. Senate.

Bilbray served four terms in Congress, but was defeated for re-election in a close race in 1994 by veterinarian John Ensign, who was swept into office as part of the Newt Gingrich/Contract with America wave.

Bilbray also served on the board of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors and on the Base Realignment and Closure Commission, which decided the fate of potentially unneeded military bases around the country.

Two of Bilbray’s daughters followed him into politics: Erin Bilbray ran for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District in 2014, but lost in a heavily Republican year despite endorsements from high-profile figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden. Shannon Bilbray-Axlerod was elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2016 and has served three terms. A cousin, Brian Bilbray, was a Republican congressman from California.

Bilbray has a middle school in Las Vegas named in his honor.

