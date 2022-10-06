Freshman Republican defends Assembly District 2 seat in Summerlin.

Heidi Kasama, left, and Nick Christenson, right.

Opponents in a western Las Vegas Assembly district are hoping to address rising costs and shrinking water levels.

Freshman Republican incumbent Heidi Kasama is battling Democrat Nick Christenson in Assembly District 2, which oversees parts of Summerlin.

Kasama, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway, said she’s worried small businesses may be driven out of the market by the rising cost of minimum wage. She said she felt entry level jobs should have lower pay and the market should dictate minimum wage.

“If somebody thought it was too expensive to hire me, those are entry level jobs that we should allow the market to provide for as well,” she said.

Kasama said too much money was going to Clark County School District administrators and not directly to students. She wanted the state Legislature to mandate a breakup of the district.

Kasama moved to Las Vegas 20 years ago and said that although the state has made strides in recycling, she would like to see less water go to waste.

“I want a water upon request bill,” she said. “It drives me nuts seeing half-empty waters on tables. I’m one of few Republicans endorsed by the Nevada Conservation League. I have to be very conscious of our environment, too. Especially in all the casinos and restaurants, you have to wash all those glasses and use water for that.”

Christenson, a member of the Southern Nevada Sierra Club Committee, would like to see more renewable energy jobs, non-functional turf removed from public spaces and a green amendment in the Nevada Constitution that gives every resident the right to right to clean air, drinkable water and a sustainable future.

“Las Vegas and Reno are the two fastest warming cities in the country,” he said. “The water supply is at crisis level. Childhood asthma rates are sky high.”

He said that although the Legislature can’t combat oil prices or the global supply chain issues, but he wants to present bills combating housing costs and the housing supply.

Libertarian candidate Jason Bednarz did not return requests for comment.

