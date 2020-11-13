Friday is last day for unofficial vote counts in Clark County

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial results Friday morning.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria takes reporters questions as he provides an update on election numbers at the Election Center on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial voting results Friday.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office reported Friday morning that President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump, 674,515 votes to 639,053 votes — 50.18 percent to 47.55 percent.

Gloria said some 60,000 provisional ballots were to be tallied on Thursday, the final day to count votes.

A small number of ballots still required ID or curing, which is when the county contacts a voter whose mail ballot envelope has a missing or illegible signature. Thursday was the deadline for 1,585 such ballots to be fixed.

Gloria will have a wrap-up news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

