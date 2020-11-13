Friday the deadline for unofficial vote counts in Nevada

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial results Friday morning.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election department on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada secretary of state’s office reported Friday morning that President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump, 674,517 votes to 639,064 votes — 50.18 percent to 47.55 percent.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said that final unofficial results in the state’s most populous county would be released Friday afternoon, incorporating thousands of provisional ballots into the vote tally.

The provisional ballots — as many as roughly 60,000 — were expected to be counted Thursday but not all counties in Nevada submitted necessary data to the state that would allow election officials to compare records to ensure there were no duplicate votes, according to Gloria.

In a statement released Thursday night, the secretary of state’s office acknowledged that counts of in-person provisional ballots cast by same-day registrants had not been finished. Unlike mail ballots, however, provisional ballots were not required to be tabulated by Thursday, the office said.

“I can tell you that Clark County was ready but we couldn’t move forward without reports from all 16 counties,” Gloria said during a Friday morning news conference.

All counties had reported by Friday morning.

Gloria also said that 1,502 ballots that needed to be fixed — either because a signature was illegible or missing — were not cured by the deadline Thursday.

As he wound up his fifth address to reporters in as many days, Gloria expressed appreciation for the county elections department staff who he said worked year around to improve practices, implement new laws and integrate technology into operations.

“I’m very proud of their work and they’ve worked long hours. They’re definitely worthy of praise,” he said. “The general public should appreciate not just my staff but the thousands of people who worked the polls dealing with the pandemic.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.