67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Nevada

Friday the deadline for unofficial vote counts in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2020 - 9:22 am
 
Updated November 13, 2020 - 1:01 pm
County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election depar ...
County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election department on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada secretary of state’s office reported Friday morning that President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump, 674,517 votes to 639,064 votes — 50.18 percent to 47.55 percent.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said that final unofficial results in the state’s most populous county would be released Friday afternoon, incorporating thousands of provisional ballots into the vote tally.

The provisional ballots — as many as roughly 60,000 — were expected to be counted Thursday but not all counties in Nevada submitted necessary data to the state that would allow election officials to compare records to ensure there were no duplicate votes, according to Gloria.

In a statement released Thursday night, the secretary of state’s office acknowledged that counts of in-person provisional ballots cast by same-day registrants had not been finished. Unlike mail ballots, however, provisional ballots were not required to be tabulated by Thursday, the office said.

“I can tell you that Clark County was ready but we couldn’t move forward without reports from all 16 counties,” Gloria said during a Friday morning news conference.

All counties had reported by Friday morning.

Gloria also said that 1,502 ballots that needed to be fixed — either because a signature was illegible or missing — were not cured by the deadline Thursday.

As he wound up his fifth address to reporters in as many days, Gloria expressed appreciation for the county elections department staff who he said worked year around to improve practices, implement new laws and integrate technology into operations.

“I’m very proud of their work and they’ve worked long hours. They’re definitely worthy of praise,” he said. “The general public should appreciate not just my staff but the thousands of people who worked the polls dealing with the pandemic.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Nevada health officials say
Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Nevada health officials say
2
Las Vegas Valley restaurants worry over COVID-19 stay-home request
Las Vegas Valley restaurants worry over COVID-19 stay-home request
3
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
4
Nevada criminals owe $80M in restitution. Few victims get the money.
Nevada criminals owe $80M in restitution. Few victims get the money.
5
Will Donald Trump attend inauguration of Joe Biden? Bet on it.
Will Donald Trump attend inauguration of Joe Biden? Bet on it.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, N ...
Final votes being tallied Thursday in Clark County
RJ

As final votes are being counted in Clark County on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead over rival President Donald Trump in the state.