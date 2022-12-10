Gender discrimination lawsuit against Nye County officials dismissed

The complaints by an ex-prosecutor against commissioner Leo Blundo and DA Chris Arabia have both been dismissed. Arabia called it “malicious garbage.”

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia, left, and Commissioner Leo Blundo (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This file photo from 2016 was taken shortly after Ronni Boskovich joined the Nye County District Attorney Office.(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A federal judge has dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

In her November order, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey states that ex-prosecutor Ronni Boskovich had submitted three amended complaints claiming defamation against her former boss.

“Because I find that Boskovich still hasn’t pled the necessary facts to support this claim, despite clear instructions from the court, I grant Arabia’s motion and dismiss Boskovich’s claim against him without leave to amend,” Dorsey wrote.

Boskovich’s initial lawsuit in 2021 alleged that Arabia and Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo “began a campaign of harassment and intimidation” against her while she was working in Arabia’s office.

Nye County was also listed as a defendant and was accused of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and allowing “Defendant Arabia and Defendant Blundo to continue to abuse their office and positions.”

The complaints against Blundo and Arabia have both been dismissed.

In a phone interview, Arabia said he was not surprised by the judge’s decision.

“The suit was abusive and malicious garbage, from top to bottom, and I think the judge explained that in her order,” Arabia said.

Boskovich, who was fired in 2019, claimed in her lawsuit that the men targeted her “in part, because of her father’s political aspirations and her father and step-father’s status as homosexual males.”

Her dad, Ron Boskovich, is gay and ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner against Blundo in 2018.

Blundo ran for re-election this year but lost in the primary to Boskovich, who will take the seat next year. Arabia also lost his bid in June.

“I don’t think the suit against me was brought in good faith, and the fact is I did lose my re-election bid. It was an unfortunate waste of taxpayer dollars.” Arabia said. “It’s especially offensive to be falsely smeared as a homophobe who condones sexual harassment.”

Ronni Boskovich’s lawsuit also claimed that she was fired after she reported sexual harassment against Blundo. An ethics complaint was filed against both officials before she was terminated, the court document says.

Arabia also filed a State Bar of Nevada complaint against her, but it was dismissed after nine months, according to the document.

In her order, Dorsey stated that Boskovich’s new allegations rely on statements Arabia made in his bar complaint, which are privileged and cannot give rise to a defamation claim. Her claims included Arabia’s assertion that Boskovich was using her position as a civil district attorney for others’ business advantage, the court document states.

The Pahrump Valley Times reported in July 2019 that Arabia outlined in a letter to Boskovich several “issues of concern/misconduct” that Nye County determined had occurred.

This letter “noted Boskovich disclosed the existence and substance of sensitive, legally significant and confidential information related to marijuana regulations, procedures, brothels and conflicts of interest, which included the disclosure to three people potentially involved in the matter, as well as disclosure to at least two other people.”

Boskovich did not respond to a request for comment.

