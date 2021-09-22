88°F
Gerard Ramalho, former KSNV anchor, announces run for secretary of state

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 12:33 pm
 
Former KSNV-TV anchor and reporter Gerard Ramalho said he is running for Nevada secretary of st ...
Former KSNV-TV anchor and reporter Gerard Ramalho said he is running for Nevada secretary of state in announcements made Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (YouTube)

Former KSNV-TV anchor and reporter Gerard Ramalho said he is running for Nevada secretary of state in announcements made Wednesday on Facebook and YouTube.

“As a 21-year Nevada resident and former News Anchor I will bring a unique perspective to the office and be a strong voice for establishing a Voter I.D., growing business and improving licensing efficiency,” Ramalho wrote in his YouTube posting.

Ramalho was one of more than a dozen KSNV employees who were laid off March 4 as Sinclair Broadcasting, one of the nation’s largest television broadcasters, eliminated hundreds of jobs around the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

