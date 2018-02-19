Giunchigliani sounds alarm for spending on Nevada race

After the Republican Governors Association announced plans to spend $3.3 million in TV ads on the Nevada gubernatorial race, Democratic candidate Chris Giunchigliani’s team sprung into action.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Her campaign on Thursday sent an email blast titled “The GOP is nervous” and urged supporters to donate money to fend off the onslaught of attacks.

“The GOP and their dark-money allies are pulling out all the stops to keep Nevada under their control,” said Eric Hyers, Giunchigliani’s campaign manager. “They know the potential for a blue wave in 2018. But it’s going to take committed grassroots supporters like you stepping up.”

According to the email, the association is spending $20 million in four states, including Nevada. That’s in addition to “the millions the Koch brothers have pledged to prop up Adam Laxalt,” the Republican candidate with the most money for the race.

Democrats hold 16 governors’ offices nationwide, Hyers said, two of which are held by women.

Giunchigliani faces a primary challenge from Democrats Steve Sisolak and Kyle Chamberlain. On the GOP side, the contenders are Laxalt, Dan Schwartz and Jared Fisher. Sisolak and Laxalt had by far the most campaign cash entering 2018.

More expensive ads

Nevada Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei is the target of new attack ads that claim he protected predatory payday lenders.

The 30-second spot, funded by the group Stop Payday Predators, is part of a six-figure TV and digital ad buy against Amodei and nine other “vulnerable” members of Congress, the group said.

The ad features Maria Dichter, a retired woman who says she took out a $100 payday loan and is now stuck paying $554 a month. A payday lender, Martha Lynch from Virginia, appears in the ad and says her company charged 300 percent interest rates. “We would break people all the time,” she says.

The ad goes on to say that Amodei voted to protect payday lenders and should be held accountable. The ad displays the Northern Nevada congressman’s phone number while women urge voters to call and tell Amodei to “protect people.”

A representative for the congressman could not immediately be reached.

Amodei was first elected in 2011 in a special election to replace Dean Heller, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Former Senate candidate Sharron Angle is challenging Amodei for the District 2 seat in the June primary. Clint Koble, a rural business adviser, and Rick Shepherd, a computer repair company owner, are running on the Democratic side.

Beer with senators

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will be on hand for the Nevada Democrats’ Gold Circle lecture series, “Local Brews + National Views.” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada also will be on hand.

The event is from 1 to 2 p.m. March 10 at Lovelady Brewing Company, 20 S. Water St. in Henderson. The event is free to Nevada Democrats Gold Circle members, $75 for nonmembers and $25 for students.

For details, contact Tyler Langdon at 775-525-0017 or tlangdon@nvdems.com. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc736lmg.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.