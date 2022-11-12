Gloria gives ballot counting update in Clark County

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria held a news conference to discuss the progress in counting mail-in ballots on Saturday.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks during a press conference at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria held a news conference Saturday to discuss the progress in counting remaining mail-in ballots for the 2022 election.

Saturday is the deadline for the county to receive all mail ballots that were postmarked by Election Day.

The county has been steadily tabulating mail ballots that have arrived at the county’s election headquarters in North Las Vegas daily, working toward a Tuesday deadline to have all votes counted. The Clark County Commission is expected to hold a special meeting on Friday to certify the results of the 2022 election, following a report from Gloria.

The outcome of several close races is still undetermined, including the race for U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

