GOP PAC spends $2.5M to assist Danny Tarkanian’s House bid

As Republicans work to maintain their lead in the House, outside groups are pouring millions of dollars into helping Danny Tarkanian win the open seat in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee backed by House Republican leadership, announced Wednesday that it will spend $2.5 million on TV and digital ads to help win the swing district. Tarkanian is facing Democrat Susie Lee in that race.

The ad buy highlights how critical the seat is to Republicans, which flipped from red to blue after former Rep. Joe Heck left the House and Democrat Jacky Rosen won the seat in 2016. She defeated Tarkanian by 1-percentage point that year.

Now the seat is at play again in a district won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

The Congressional Leadership Fund launched its first TV ad painting Lee as out-of-touch with Nevadans. The ad likens her to House Democratic Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi — saying both women are “rich, liberal and out for themselves”— focusing on Lee’s 17 homes, private plane and her investment in companies “that outsource American jobs.”

“Susie Lee couldn’t find the real world with a map and her driver— she opposed the middle-class tax cut and even invested in companies that outsource American jobs,” said Courtney Alexander, a CLF spokeswoman. “CLF looks forward to attacking and defining Susie Lee as the out-of-touch Pelosi liberal that she is.”

The CLF announcement comes on the heels of a $1.5 million investment by America First Action into the Tarkanian-Lee race. The PAC, which is investing in 12 midterm races across the country, is dedicated to electing federal candidates “who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration,” officials said.

“As President Trump heads to Las Vegas on Thursday for what is sure to be an exciting rally in support of GOP candidates in Nevada, we’re pleased to be able to announce our support for Danny Tarkanian in NV-03, one of the top pickup opportunities for Republicans in the country.”

