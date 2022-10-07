Gorelow facing two challengers for AD-35 seat

Two-term incumbent Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow is facing off with two challengers, a Republican and a Libertarian.

Michelle Gorelow, left, Tiffany Jones, center, and Mindy Robinson, right.

Michelle Gorelow poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gorelow is a Democratic candidate running for Assembly District 35. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mindy Robinson at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Robinson is a Libertarian candidate for Nevada Assembly District 35. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tiffany Jones poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Jones is a Republican candidate running for Assembly District 35. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, a two-term incumbent representing southwestern Clark County, is facing two challengers in her bid for a third term.

Gorelow served as a member of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee during the 2021 session. She’s been endorsed by labor unions representing casino-resort employees, teachers, electrical workers and police officers, according to her campaign website.

But Gorelow did not respond to repeated attempts to reach her for comment for this story.

She represents a competitive district; according to statistics compiled by the Nevada secretary of state, Democrats only lead Republicans in active voter registration by 1,415 people as of August.

But Gorelow’s two challengers may split the GOP share of the vote.

Republican Tiffany Jones is a former bakery owner who works in sales as territory executive for medical-equipment firm Agiliti. She lost a bid for state Senate in 2018 to state Sen. Melanie Scheible, 56 percent to 44 percent.

She told the Review-Journal that education has “always been at the forefront” for her, and that Clark County School District should be broken up into smaller, “more manageable” districts.

Jones also criticized the state-mandated business closures of 2020 that sought to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

“Who’s to say what is essential and what isn’t?” Jones said, adding she doesn’t believe “dismantling” the economy was the right response to the public health crisis.

Mindy Robinson, a Libertarian, is also challenging Gorelow.

A self-described constitutional activist and investigative journalist who says she writes, unpaid, for the right-wing website DC Patriot, Robinson came in third in a bid for the 3rd Congressional District in 2020, running in that race as a Republican.

“I actually hate politicians,” she told the Review-Journal, adding she feels Nevada is “set up for failure politically.”

Among other things, she wants to ban lobbyists, corporations, casinos, political action committees and unions from being able to donate to political campaigns, and she wants to “prevent lockdowns and medical tyranny from ever occurring again,” according to her campaign website.

Despite no evidence of massive voter fraud in the U.S., she told the Review-Journal that officials are “not even holding legal elections” and that “boxes of Biden votes fell from the sky.”

A post from her Instagram account on Sept. 11 also declared: “If our government has no problem creating illegal viruses, pushing toxic vaccines, denying us life saving medicine, and covering up mass shootings they always seem to have a hand in like Las Vegas … then they have no problem killing 3,000 of us for oil, war profits, and hiding the 3 trillion dollars they stole.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.