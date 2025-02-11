Got opinions on a bill? Here’s how to testify before a legislative committee

Whether you want to testify in person at a committee hearing in Carson City or through a written statement, the lawmaking process gives Nevadans a chance to share their positions on potential policy.

Assembly members meet during a floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Legislature considers bills that could change the lives of the state’s residents — and an integral part of “the people’s branch of government” involves allowing the public to share opinions on proposed legislation.

If you are interested in testifying about a bill during a Legislative hearing, here’s how to do so.

Testifying in person

First, sign in to the meeting attendance roster if one is available. It may indicate whether you wish to testify, as well as your position on the bill, according to recommendations from the research division of the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

When it’s your turn to testify, make sure to thank the chair and committee members before stating your name and organization, the bill that you’re testifying on and your position. The LCB suggests summarizing your testimony’s recommendation first, then expanding your comments.

Check your facts. According to state law, you can be guilty of a misdemeanor if you knowingly misrepresent any fact when testifying in a hearing or when communicating with a legislator before the hearing.

Other things to know

Additional tips include making sure you are testifying on the most recent version of the bill, since they can be changed or updated. People with disabilities needing reasonable accommodations should coordinate with the Legislative Counsel Bureau before the meeting. Contact information can be found on the committee’s overview website.

If you have written materials to present, be sure to bring enough copies. Meeting agendas often identify the number of paper copies to provide, as well as the deadline for providing those materials.

Public comment outside of Carson City

Las Vegans who cannot give their testimony in Carson City — where most hearings occur — have an option closer to home. There are satellite rooms at the state’s new building complex near Harry Reid International Airport. Most meetings will be videoconferenced to the Nevada Legislature Hearing Rooms building, 7120 Amigo St. in Las Vegas, but be sure to confirm the address on the meeting’s agenda.

You can also submit written testimony online through a submission form located on a bill’s preview page or via email. Check the committee’s webpage on the Nevada Legislature’s website for more information.

