Gov. Brian Sandoval to marry Las Vegas woman on Saturday

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval is getting married on Saturday to Lauralyn McCarthy of Las Vegas.
The governor, who is finishing his second and final term in office, announced the engagement and wedding on Tuesday.
“The happy couple requests privacy for themselves and their families during this special time,” the governor’s spokewoman said in a statement.
McCarthy, a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, is a gaming executive.
Sandoval and first wife, Kathleen, finalized their divorce earlier this year after 27 years of marriage.
