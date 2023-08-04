Gov. Joe Lombardo holds school choice rally

Last week Lombardo announced his plan to fund Opportunity Scholarships, which are need-based scholarships for students to use for private school.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo held a “school choice” rally Friday morning at Saint Anne Catholic School with students and Republican legislators.

Last week Lombardo announced his plan to fund Opportunity Scholarships, which are need-based scholarships for students to use for private school, by using about $3.24 million of unallocated federal COVID-19 funds.

The Governor’s Finance Office submitted the proposal to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, which could take action on the proposal at its meeting on Wednesday. If it does not take any action, Lombardo’s plan will be deemed approved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.