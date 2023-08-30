104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Gov. Lombardo endorses Heidi Kasama in congressional race against Susie Lee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 12:27 pm
 
Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, laughs with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd S ...
Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, laughs with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd Session of the Nevada Legislature from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Gov. Joe Lombardo, Nevada’s top Republican elected official, has endorsed Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama in a competitive congressional race, her campaign announced in a statement Wednesday.

“Heidi Kasama is a respected, thoughtful legislator and successful businesswoman committed to her constituents and community,” Lombardo said in the statement. “I look forward to working with her when she’s in Congress to make our communities safer, our economy stronger, and our education system more responsive to parents and students.”

Kasama, the Republican legislator representing Las Vegas, announced last week her run for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. Kasama joined former Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and Steve London in the Republican primary field.

The Summerlin resident has positioned herself as a more moderate candidate, having crossed the aisle on a number of bipartisan bills in the Nevada Legislature. The endorsement from Lombardo, who was one of few Republicans to win a statewide or federal election in the Silver State’s 2022 midterms — largely by painting himself as a middle-of-the-road candidate — could signal a push from the Republican establishment to throw their weight behind more moderate candidates.

Lombardo’s support of Kasama marks his first endorsement of a candidate of the 2024 election cycle. His spokesperson, Elizabeth Ray, said the governor looks forward to announcing additional endorsements in the coming weeks.

“Over the last year, I’ve been honored to work with Governor Lombardo to revive Nevada’s economy, strip away unnecessary regulations, and strengthen law enforcement in our communities,” Kasama said in the statement. “Having seen firsthand his courage and commitment to help the lives of all Nevadans, I can say that I’m truly humbled to receive his endorsement to do the same for the people of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
City’s ‘growing pains’ put Arts District businesses in precarious position
City’s ‘growing pains’ put Arts District businesses in precarious position
2
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
3
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday
4
Nevada Medicaid abortion coverage ban challenged in court
Nevada Medicaid abortion coverage ban challenged in court
5
Patricia ‘Patty’ Charlton will lead the state’s higher education system
Patricia ‘Patty’ Charlton will lead the state’s higher education system
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Republican legislator aims to defeat Rep. Susie Lee
Nevada Republican legislator aims to defeat Rep. Susie Lee
‘Will support whoever’: Lombardo stays neutral in GOP presidential primary
‘Will support whoever’: Lombardo stays neutral in GOP presidential primary
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus
Nonpartisans now make up largest voting bloc in Nevada
Nonpartisans now make up largest voting bloc in Nevada
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada GOP’s presidential caucus plan is nuts
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada GOP’s presidential caucus plan is nuts
Former ambassador, others enter Nevada’s crowded GOP race for Senate
Former ambassador, others enter Nevada’s crowded GOP race for Senate