Gov. Lombardo endorses Heidi Kasama in congressional race against Susie Lee

The Republican governor threw his support behind one of the several candidates who hope to defeat Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, laughs with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd Session of the Nevada Legislature from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Gov. Joe Lombardo, Nevada’s top Republican elected official, has endorsed Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama in a competitive congressional race, her campaign announced in a statement Wednesday.

“Heidi Kasama is a respected, thoughtful legislator and successful businesswoman committed to her constituents and community,” Lombardo said in the statement. “I look forward to working with her when she’s in Congress to make our communities safer, our economy stronger, and our education system more responsive to parents and students.”

Kasama, the Republican legislator representing Las Vegas, announced last week her run for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. Kasama joined former Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and Steve London in the Republican primary field.

The Summerlin resident has positioned herself as a more moderate candidate, having crossed the aisle on a number of bipartisan bills in the Nevada Legislature. The endorsement from Lombardo, who was one of few Republicans to win a statewide or federal election in the Silver State’s 2022 midterms — largely by painting himself as a middle-of-the-road candidate — could signal a push from the Republican establishment to throw their weight behind more moderate candidates.

Lombardo’s support of Kasama marks his first endorsement of a candidate of the 2024 election cycle. His spokesperson, Elizabeth Ray, said the governor looks forward to announcing additional endorsements in the coming weeks.

“Over the last year, I’ve been honored to work with Governor Lombardo to revive Nevada’s economy, strip away unnecessary regulations, and strengthen law enforcement in our communities,” Kasama said in the statement. “Having seen firsthand his courage and commitment to help the lives of all Nevadans, I can say that I’m truly humbled to receive his endorsement to do the same for the people of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.”

