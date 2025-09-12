81°F
Lombardo: 90% of state public-facing websites back online

Gov. Joe Lombardo said 90 percent of state public-facing websites are back online nearly three weeks after the cyberattack. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Governor Joe Lombardo provides updates during a press conference on the state’s response ...
Governor Joe Lombardo provides updates during a press conference on the state’s response to the ongoing network security incident, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2025 - 10:42 am
 
Updated September 12, 2025 - 11:16 am

Gov. Joe Lombardo said 90 percent of state public-facing websites are back online nearly three weeks after the cyberattack that shut down many state services.

“This kind of recovery is never easy,” he said during a press conference Friday. “It requires patience, precision and constant vigilance, but I want Nevadans to know we are making real headway, and every day brings us closer to full restoration.”

The governor addressed concerns about a statewide password reset that locked many employees out of their email for hours without warning, impacting their ability to work. Lombardo said the state’s IT teams administered a statewide credential reset as a best practice security measure to remove any compromised credentials.

He added that state employees were not told about the password reset intentionally because broadcasting it would tip off criminals and increase attempts of account takeovers.

Officials still have not seen evidence of personal identifying information being compromised, Lombardo said.

State officials learned of a massive ransomware-based cyberattack on Aug. 24 that shut down to state websites and computer systems. Officials began working to put systems back online, though they warned it takes time in order to ensure that bad actors no longer have access.

Officials determined later that malicious actors removed state data, though it was unclear what kind of data. Last week Lombardo said it is not believed state financial data and DMV records were not taken.

Some services are still unavailable — such as public services in the Department of Public Safety — while others have recovered, such as online DMV services and the governor’s website.

The public still does not know how the cyberattack occurred, who was behind it, and whether data was taken, as of Friday morning before Lombardo’s press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

