Gov. Lombardo will call a special session

Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he will call the Nevada Legislature into a special session in the next few months. It’s unclear what for.

“At some point over the next few months, I intend to call the Legislature back for a special session,” the governor said in a statement. “The goal will be to finish what the Legislature left unfinished – plain and simple.”

He did not elaborate what issues he plans to bring up in a special session, though there are a few possibilities, including the failed bid to bring two Hollywood studios to Southern Nevada and the governor’s crime legislation proposing new penalties for “smash and grabs” that didn’t make it across the finish line when the regular session wrapped early in the morning June 3.

Nevada law prohibits campaign fundraising 15 days before, during and 15 days after a special session ends. Sources have indicated that the session could be called around the time of a holiday, when donations tend to be slower.

