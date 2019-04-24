Gov. Sisolak donating his salary to Nevada’s high-poverty schools

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Sisolak pledged his support for collective bargaining. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bill Dentzer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will donate his salary to high-poverty schools across the state, a move intended to fulfill his campaign promise of giving his earnings to charity until public education improves in Nevada.

Sisolak plans to give his full net salary for each fiscal quarter in his four-year term to Title I schools — those that have a high percentage of students in poverty.

The money will be placed in a separate bank account for the governor’s paychecks, the office announced on Wednesday.

By the end of his term, every Title 1 school will receive $1,000, Sisolak wrote in a letter to the Department of Education. Any remaining funds will be distributed evenly to all of the 416 such schools in the state.

“I asked the people of Nevada for the chance to lead this state for many reasons, chief among them being the opportunity to improve educational outcomes for every child in every classroom in the state,” Sisolak said in a statement.“To show my commitment to this goal, the first lady and I are donating my net state salary back to public education.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.