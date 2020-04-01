Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Nevada’s 3 million residents Wednesday, joining 33 other U.S. states and several of its biggest cities in enacting a coronavirus quarantine that now extends to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak outlines the state's continuing response to the COVID-19 emergency in a press conference in the Capitol in Carson City Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Colton Lochhlead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Nevada’s 3 million residents Wednesday, joining 33 other states and several of America’s biggest cities in enacting a coronavirus quarantine that now extends to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population.

The governor late in the day also activated the state National Guard, a move that enables the state to seek federal assistance to support the guard’s activities. Those activities include logistics around supply delivery and distribution.

The directive came as confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Nevada closed in on 1,300 with 32 deaths, with the rate of growth following the exponential path health experts have forewarned. The order will be in effect until at least April 30. It also extends the previously mandated closure of schools, casinos and all nonessential businesses an additional two weeks, to at least April 30.

Sisolak’s tenth directive under state of emergency he declared March 12 flatly states that “all Nevadans are ordered to stay in their residences” but provides limited exceptions for essential activities. Gatherings outside the home are also prohibited, subject to the same exceptions.

The new directive “strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.” Sisolak said in a statement included in the news release announcing the order.

Exceptions to the stay-at-home order are carried over from the governor’s earlier directives and permit trips to buy groceries, visit doctors, or engage in outdoor recreation, provided that people keep a six foot distance from others and do not “do not congregate in groups beyond their household members.” The order also does not prevent people from leaving their homes to pick up food from restaurants on a curbside pickup or drive-thru basis or to work for businesses exempt from mandatory closure. It also exempts the homeless.

The governor’s latest directive follows orders that closed schools, then casinos and finally all nonessential business in the state to keep people at a distance from one another and stem the spread of infection. It comes a day after Sisolak issued an urgent request that travelers visiting or returning to Nevada quarantine themselves for up to 14 days.

Nevada reported its first COVID-19 case on March 5. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state’s 1,279 reported cases was nearly triple the number from a week ago. The Southern Nevada Health District reported eight additional deaths from the virus on Tuesday alone, the highest single-day number yet reported.

The latest mandate adds weight to the governor’s earlier calls for people to stay at home wherever possible.

Sisolak said as recently as last Thursday that a stay at home order was still on the table for Nevada and expressed frustration during a news conference last week that some people in the state were not taking social distancing and self-isolation seriously.

Whether violations of the order risked sanctions, including possible arrest, was not clear.

“At this point we would have to have more specific information on what the police can and can’t do,” said Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department. He said the department was urging citizens to heed the order and not venture outside unless necessary.

In addition to Nevada, 33 other states have issued stay-at-home orders affecting at least 270 million Americans. Counties and cities and 11 more states have local orders in place. Only five states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas — have no standing order from the state or any local governments urging residents to stay home.

Since the first U.S. case was reported in Washington on Jan. 20, followed by the first U.S. death there on Feb. 29, total cases in the U.S. have now surpassed the totals in any other country. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. had more than 190,000 reported cases, nearly 40 percent of those cases in New York. The virus has caused more than 4,000 deaths nationwide.

