Gov. Sisolak kicks off election day — LIVE BLOG

Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off Election Day in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road.

Voters wait for filling out their ballots inside a polling place at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A few voting machines are used because of experiencing technical problems. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off Election Day in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was joined by Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II, along with members of the Nevada Hispanic League Democratic Caucus. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz speaks during a kickoff election day event in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II, right, speaks during a kickoff election day event in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, look on. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to vote at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to vote at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun rises behind voters as they wait in line nearly an hour before the voting site at Las Vegas Ballpark opens on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

7:16 a.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off Election Day in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road.

He was joined by state party Chairman William McCurdy II, along with members of the Nevada Hispanic League Democratic Caucus.

“What we need in this country, right now, is unity.” William McCurdy II, state Democratic chairman. “How are you feeling?” McCurdy asked.

“Powerful!” The crowd responded.

“Now is the time you leave it all on the field,” Sisolak told a crowd of about 100 people, many of them canvassers.

Sisolak said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will protect all Americans.

“Every single vote is so important this time,” Sisolak said, adding “now it is our turn to deliver.”

“If you are not doing it for you do it for your children, your grandchildren,” he said.

Sisolak urged more than 100 people at the kickoff event “to turn out every single vote.”

“Donald Trump will not steal this election, not in Nevada and not in the United States.”

Sisolak urged more than 100 people at the kickoff event “to turn out every single vote.”

“Donald Trump will not steal this election, not in Nevada and not in the United States,” he said.

Sisolak criticized the Trump administration and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just went over 100,000 infections in Nevada,” Sisolak said. “That’s because there was no plan coming out of Washington D.C. I begged for PPE. I begged for testing kits and we couldn’t get them. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver what we need in Nevada.”

— Glenn Puit

Polls are open

Today is Election Day and the polls in Nevada opened at 7 a.m.

Follow the Review-Journal for updates throughout the day as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Related: 2020 Voter Guide

If you didn’t vote early or mail in your ballot, you can get information on what you need to know for voting today, including locations of the 125 voting sites in Clark County.

Related: RJ endorsements of candidate and issues

After the polls close tonight, we will provide results as soon as they become available on our Election Results page. You can find vote tallies from the presidential and congressional races to contests for the Nevada Legislature, Clark County Commission, Clark County School District Board of Trustees and courts, among others.

We also will track seats won for each party in the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives races.